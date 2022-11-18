Longest-serving North Dakota Supreme Court Justice to retire; cites declining health

North Dakota's longest-serving Supreme Court justice will retire Jan. 31 due to declining health including nerve, eye and heart issues.

Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday announced Justice Gerald VandeWalle's pending retirement. VandeWalle had notified Burgum on Thursday of his intent to retire. His letter said "recent health challenges have made it increasingly difficult for me to continue."

He told the Tribune his health challenges have included Parkinson's disease and macular degeneration, as well as atrial fibrillation following his 2020 bout with COVID-19. His Parkinson's diagnosis was within the last year and a half; macular degeneration is familial, he said.

VandeWalle, 89, has served on the high court since August 1978. He was chief justice from 1993-2019, when he chose to step back due to declining energy.

What kept him on the court for so many years has been the people he's met, VandeWalle said. He hasn't thought of his plans for retirement, but hopes to keep active.

VandeWalle said he had hoped to retire Aug. 15, 2023, the 45th anniversary of his appointment on the court, as well as his 90th birthday.

"I want to thank the people of North Dakota for allowing me to serve," he said.

Before then-Gov. Art Link appointed him to the court, VandeWalle served in the attorney general's office, beginning in 1958 as a special assistant attorney general. He was first assistant attorney general from 1975-78.

He was last elected to a 10-year term on the high court in 2014. Burgum will appoint a justice who will serve through 2026, but he or she must run for election that year to keep the seat for an eight-year term.

Then-Gov. Jack Dalrymple in 2015 awarded VandeWalle the Rough Rider Award, the state's highest citizen honor.

"Despite these accolades and his exceptional career, this humble native of Noonan has always remained modest and accessible to his fellow North Dakotans, insisting on simply being called ‘Jerry’ even as many continue to refer to him respectfully as ‘Chief,'" Burgum said in a statement. "A towering figure in the legal community and beloved fixture in the halls of the Capitol, he leaves a remarkable and unparalleled legacy of service to which all North Dakotans can aspire.”

VandeWalle, the son of a Belgian immigrant, was raised on a dairy farm near Noonan, and graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1955 with honors and from its School of Law in 1958. VandeWalle and former Gov. Allen Olson were fraternity brothers.

He has served with 16 other justices on the five-member court. His letter to Burgum said, "Recognizing that it will take some time to appoint a successor, I have decided to retire from the bench at the end of January, unless circumstances require an earlier departure."

The state Judicial Nominating Committee will provide the governor with a list of nominees for VandeWalle's seat by mid-January.

The nomination and appointment process will unfold amid the holiday season and the early weeks of the upcoming legislative session. Committee Secretary Tony Weiler said he expects a lot of interest in the appointment.

Potential applicants might include state district court judges, veteran attorneys, and attorneys who have interest in the court's work, Weiler said.

"Usually it's more experienced attorneys, but as we've seen lately with our district court judges, we've gotten really good candidates who had less experience because they really have an interest in serving, and I think you have to have an interest in serving to be a district court judge or a Supreme Court justice," he said.

VandeWalle has inspired "so much respect and admiration and love" in his time on the court, Weiler said.

"It's hard to put it into words. I get emotional thinking about it, how much he means to people," he said.

Burgum last appointed a justice, Jon Jensen, in 2017. The state's judiciary elected Jensen as chief justice in 2019. Voters elected Jensen to a full, 10-year term on the court in 2020.

Jensen said VandeWalle's parting line in his letter to Burgum best sums up his career: "It is great to be a North Dakotan!"

"That really does summarize who Jerry VandeWalle is. He loves this state. He's served this state exceptionally well for 60 years, first in the AG's office and then at the court," Jensen said.

VandeWalle has brought "considerable value" to the court with his many years of legislative sessions and sitting with 16 other justices, Jensen said.

"He has that ability to deal with lots of different personalities on the court, and he's done an exceptional job of doing that," Jensen said.

Bismarck attorney Tom Dickson has known VandeWalle since 1981. Dickson became a law clerk in August of that year, the ink still wet on his Southern Methodist University law degree. The man he was replacing was at a desk, filling a cardboard box with personal belongings. Dickson hadn’t yet met any of the justices.

“What are they like?” he asked the man.

“Four old guys and a kid,” came the reply. VandeWalle, then about 48, was the kid.

“He’s probably one of the best-liked members of the bar,” Dickson said. “He came to every function. He was proud of being a lawyer, proud of being the chief justice. He was always sort of a beacon of hope, optimistic and upbeat.”

North Dakota Speaker of the House and longtime Judiciary Chairman Kim Koppelman called VandeWalle "a judiciary giant," and said, "His many years guiding the North Dakota Supreme Court as chief justice have been characterized by integrity, respect for the law, and faithful stewardship of the court."

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., said in a statement, “I am so thankful and proud to have gotten to know Justice VandeWalle during the course of my legal and political career. He has a record that will never be matched. He is an absolute legend. Congratulations on a well-earned retirement, my friend."

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said in a statement, “A lifelong North Dakotan, Justice VandeWalle has been a dedicated public servant, working throughout his career to uphold our laws and protect the rights of our state’s people. We appreciate his commitment to serving his fellow North Dakotans, from his time in the Attorney General’s Office to his 26 years as chief justice.”

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said in a statement, “Supreme Court Justice Gerald ‘Gerry’ VandeWalle has led a remarkable life of public service and dedication to North Dakota. Our great state has benefited from his wisdom and candor as he sought to uphold the law with impartiality in every decision he made. Gerry’s got great judgement, great demeanor and a great personality. He is an outstanding citizen and the sweetest guy in the world.”

