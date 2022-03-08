Longest-serving North Dakota lawmaker, Senate budget chairman to retire

North Dakota's longest-serving current state lawmaker is not seeking reelection, bringing another high-profile retirement to the Legislature.

Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, was first elected in 1976. He chairs the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, which writes state agency budgets.

Holmberg in a statement Monday said, "This difficult decision is primarily based on medical issues which, after consultation with family and the medical community, do not afford me the cognitive ability to accurately perform the work required and expected of a senator representing the people of Grand Forks in the 2023 legislative session.

"At age 79, the stress of a session and a campaign will only exacerbate a weakened ability to concentrate on the matters at hand and effectively recall events," he said.

Holmberg's departure will coincide with those of other longtime, influential lawmakers not running, including Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, and House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington.

The next Senate majority leader will name a new Senate Appropriations Committee chairman after the November general election.

North Dakota leaders issued statements commending Holmberg's leadership.

Gov. Doug Burgum said Holmberg "has conservatively steered state and federal dollars to some of North Dakota’s most impactful programs and infrastructure projects. He has been a true statesman of the Legislature, with his eloquent floor speeches, his razor wit and his willingness to work together to solve our biggest challenges and seize our greatest opportunities."

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said the longtime state senator "leveraged his role on the Senate Appropriations Committee to strengthen our institutions of higher education to benefit students and the broader economy, while also working to help our state overcome a variety of challenges, seize new opportunities for growth and improve our quality of life."

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., called Holmberg "both thoughtful and tenacious in his work on behalf of the Grand Forks region. He has the rare ability to amass friends while amassing power."

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., a former state senator, said Holmberg "has been a champion for North Dakota, Grand Forks, and District 17 for more than 45 years. He has been a constant force in the state Senate. I had the opportunity to serve with him and was always in awe of his institutional knowledge."

Holmberg also leads a panel of lawmakers that guides the Legislature's work between regular sessions. In that role and as the top Senate budget writer, he helped prepare the Legislature for its five-day special session last fall to decide how to spend North Dakota's $1 billion of federal American Rescue Plan coronavirus aid, and to reapportion the Legislature with new census data.

He is tied as the longest-serving state senator in the U.S. with Democratic South Carolina state Sen. Nikki Setzler, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

He is retired from many years as a teacher and counselor in the Grand Forks school district.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

