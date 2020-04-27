Long-range transportation plan launching

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is looking to shape the future of transportation in the state, and seeking public input.

The agency is launching Transportation Connection, a long-range transportation plan that will help identify plausible scenarios for transportation in the state more than 20 years into the future.

“Transportation Connection is our opportunity to make transportation easy, safe and accessible for everyone in the years to come," Transportation Director Bill Panos said in a statement. "North Dakotans’ voices and ideas are essential to its success. We want to hear from them directly.”

The department will use online engagement opportunities, surveys, videos, social media and direct conversations to collect information. In-person outreach will be slowly introduced "as appropriate" due to the coronavirus pandemic, the agency said.

The tentative project timeline is:

Spring – Stakeholder coordination and planning

Summer – Public, tribal and stakeholder online meetings and surveys

Fall – Needs assessment, plan preparation and scenario planning

Winter – Plan development and implementation