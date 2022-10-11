Locals advance new name for North Dakota community with Native slur in name

Local officials have advanced a replacement name for a community in western North Dakota that contains a Native slur amid a federal effort to rid the term from maps.

The McKenzie County Board of Commissioners last Wednesday supported the name "Homesteaders Gap" proposed by the Squaw Gap community, Auditor/Treasurer Erica Johnsrud told the Tribune.

Residents didn't want to drop "gap" from the name, and "It's all commonplace that we all come from homesteaders," Squaw Gap native Ron Whited told the board.

The proposed new name has been submitted to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names. Johnsrud said the commission is awaiting word on whether the name will be accepted, but she didn't have a timeline on when that might be known.

Commission Chairman Howdy Lawlar said he was glad residents put forth the name.

"I think they should have all the say in it, personally," he said.

The renaming hasn't been without opposition. Whited said most residents have accepted that the name will change, though "some are going to call it Squaw Gap forever, and that's fine, but it'll go down as a new name."

Commissioner Clint Wold said, "I think the government changed the name. Some of us won't. Every time we drive by, it'll be the old name, and we don't want to change it."

The U.S. Board on Geographic Names last month voted on final replacement names for nearly 650 geographic features containing the slur in their names. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland last year declared the word to be derogatory and established a 13-member Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force.

Squaw Gap is one of seven unincorporated, populated places that brought additional review by the board. The site is little more than a community hall and old schoolhouse.

The community's name "notes a local rock formation said to resemble an Indian squaw carrying a papoose, and its location in a gap in a hill," according to "North Dakota Place Names" by Douglas A. Wick.

Squaw Gap acquired telephone service in 1971, "one of the last regions in the country" to do so, the book said. Five other sites in North Dakota, mostly water bodies, have been renamed.