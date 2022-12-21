Local governments throughout North Dakota to receive state infrastructure funds

Local governments and airports around North Dakota early next year will receive portions of $250 million of infrastructure money -- another indication of the state's healthy finances as the legislative session nears.

Better-than-projected state tax revenues, notably oil taxes, have created the situation. Oil taxes filled the "Operation Prairie Dog" infrastructure funds faster than projected, which State Treasurer Thomas Beadle called "a sign of strong energy production."

Oil taxes deposited Tuesday topped off the funds. The money goes out in January and February.

Of the $250 million, $115 million goes to cities and $115 million to counties and townships, all in non-oil-producing areas, and $20 million goes to airports.

The 2019 Legislature created the infrastructure funds, named for the industrious, burrowing rodent and distributed every two years.

Beadle said the $230 million for local governments goes out in advance of the spring construction season so they're "able to make significant infrastructure improvements without needing to rely on property taxes to cover the bill."

Bismarck and Mandan stand to receive $14.7 million and $7.4 million, respectively; Burleigh and Morton counties should receive $5.3 million and $2.6 million, respectively, according to Beadle.

Remaining oil tax collections will accumulate as cash for the next Legislature to use for the 2023-25 budget cycle.

Gov. Doug Burgum earlier this month touted the state's rosy financial picture, including $3 billion in cash reserves, which allow for myriad one-time projects, and a $718 million rainy day fund.

Revenues to the general fund, which funds state government operations, are 23.3% over forecast through November, nearly three-quarters of the way through the state's two-year budget cycle. That's about $702 million more than the Legislature's projections last year.

Sales taxes, the general's fund biggest contributor, are over 17% ahead of forecast, or nearly $217 million.

Oil taxes are 61% ahead of forecast, or $1.54 billion, according to a November Legislative Council report.

The governor recently proposed an $18.4 billion spending plan for the next two years, which includes a $5.86 billion general fund.

That would be an overall record budget but includes federal money and comes amid recent inflation. The 2021-23 budget is $17.8 billion with a $5 billion general fund, including federal coronavirus aid.