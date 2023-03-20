Working at the Capitol during the legislative session can be monotonous at times, but one legislator has found a good diversion – which also lets him connect with his kids and with other legislators.

Rep. Corey Mock, D-Grand Forks, has always been a fan of Legos, but being a father of three children has allowed him to maintain his involvement with the popular Danish toy sets. His kids’ love of Legos prompted him to begin building Lego sets last session, starting as a birthday surprise for them watching from back in Grand Forks.

“During (my son’s) birthday week, I had bills in front of Senate committees all week, and I brought a Star Wars Yoda I built in my hotel room” into the committee hearing, he said. “I said, ‘Happy birthday’ in committee to the camera.”

This session, Mock is displaying a wider variety of Legos on his desk. One set is of flowers, a substitute for the real flowers that many colleagues feature on their desks. “I decided that instead of having wilted flowers or spilled water on my desk – which both have happened in the past – I decided this session to go with the Lego flower,” he said. “In this case, the orchid.”

Another set features a small rabbit and celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year, the year of the rabbit.

“Now the rabbit sits on top of my vote box and nibbles at my orchids,” Mock said.

Mock has a few other small sets, but the most prominent set he has built so far this session is a lighthouse. During its building, Mock arrived at the Capitol early each morning and hopped on a video call with his kids before they had to leave for school. Together, they built the lighthouse one bag at a time.

The completed lighthouse has a light that turns with the help of a small motor. On one of the first days of its completion, the light was switched on during the floor session. The light eventually had to be switched off because it was a distraction for House Speaker Dennis Johnson.

The lighthouse with its motorized light has symbolism for Mock beyond being a fun activity he does with his kids. Mock, a member of a tiny Democratic-NPL minority in the House, said he sees himself as a lighthouse, a flashing warning light for his colleagues.

“Caution ahead, don't over-commit financially … We are making a lot of big-time decisions based on short term gains … Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves,” he said, putting words to the role.

In the rough and tumble of legislative politics, Mock said his Legos can lead to friendly conversation. Many of his fellow legislators and some staff have stopped by during his video calls with his kids to greet them and talk about the plastic building bricks. One Republican, Rep. Bert Anderson of Crosby, is another avid fan of Legos, and he and Mock frequently share construction updates when they are in committee hearings together.

“When he started [building] last session, he was talking about how his sons really liked Legos,” Anderson said. “When [my] son was growing up, we bought him Legos. … After he got older, I just kept buying.”

Anderson said he has an extensive collection in his basement. He owns many of the building sets, two roller coasters, a Ferris wheel and many more. He is still looking to expand his collection by obtaining the Titanic set and the Earth globe. It’s a Christmas tradition for his family to come together to build a large Lego set, he said.

Like Mock, Anderson also owns some of the Lego flower sets. He bought them for his wife’s birthday, he said. so she could always have flowers in their living room. “They’re all put together, all I have to do is dust them,” he said.

Mock said he is working on other larger-scale Lego projects, including a replica of the North Dakota Capitol building. He uses copies of the original Capitol blueprints to aid in the design process. He hopes the project will give his kids – who are helping with the project – a perspective on how large the Capitol really is.

Mock said that he might submit the final project to Lego Ideas. The company website allows fans to submit their own creations for consideration to be made into a publicly available product. His replica could inspire Lego to create a state capitol series, he said – maybe with the skyscraper North Dakota Capitol first on the shelf.