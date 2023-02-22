The North Dakota Legislature has approved a bill that would require landfills to get state approval before accepting wind turbine blades.

Meanwhile, a bill in the state House that aimed to give counties and local residents more information and say about planned wind projects before they proceed has been turned into a proposed study.

Both the House and Senate have passed House Bill 1090, which Sen. Keith Boehm, R-Mandan, said aims to encourage recycling of wind turbine blades and "ensure the proper disposal of wind blades as a last resort."

The House passed it 93-0 on Jan. 24 and the Senate 46-0 on Tuesday. It will take effect immediately upon Gov. Doug Burgum's signature.

Blade disposal is a growing issue across the country as more wind turbines age. The blades, typically made of steel, fiberglass and plastic, on average are about 200 feet long, according to the federal Energy Department.

Boehm said, "The blades are burdensome at landfills as they are difficult to manage due to their length and size, land compaction equipment is not able to crush the blades, and they take up a lot of space and are very unwieldy."

The bill was brought by the state Department of Environmental Quality.

"The department supports renewable energy and wants to ensure proper handling of the blades to recycling or landfill disposal if recycling is not viable," Boehm said.

There are a few landfills in North Dakota that have accepted blades, such as one oilfield special waste site, a landfill near Sawyer, and Dakota Bluffs in Burleigh County, according to DEQ Solid Waste Manager Diana Trussell. Only a few blades have been accepted in the past five years, she told the Tribune earlier.

Separately, the House voted 92-2 on Tuesday to recommend an interim study of wind farm permitting laws. The study would include how wind farm siting might impact mineral rights. House Bill 1512 now goes to the Senate.

Rep. Anna Novak, R-Hazen, the primary sponsor of the bill, is co-founder of the Facebook group Faces of North Dakota Coal, which advocates for Coal Country.