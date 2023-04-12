North Dakota lawmakers have made official their support for the National Park Service to preserve the wild horses and longhorn cattle in Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 4014 by Sen. Brad Bekkedahl cleared the state Senate in a voice vote on Tuesday and the House of Representatives in a unanimous vote Wednesday after a House-Senate conference committee met.

The park is looking at three alternatives to address the horses and also longhorn cattle and consider the role that they have on native species and the prairie ecosystem. The options include eliminating or reducing the horses and cattle. Park officials have said there is no legal basis for maintaining the herds.

Gov. Doug Burgum has offered collaboration to preserve the animals in the park.

The park is drafting an environmental assessment which will be available for public comment in April or May. A decision should come by the end of next summer.

Regardless of what decision is made, the park will have to reduce its horses to meet the population objective of 35-60 animals under the park’s 1978 environmental assessment, Park Superintendent Angie Richman has said.