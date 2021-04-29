Legislature lets Gov. Burgum move his salary to other budget items

North Dakota lawmakers are letting Gov. Doug Burgum use his salary for other budget items of his office.

A conference committee amendment to the governor's office budget passed Thursday lets the Office of Management and Budget "transfer appropriation authority from the governor's salary line item to other line items" of the $4.6 million budget.

The 2021 Legislature set a $284,475 two-year salary for the second-term Republican governor.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As a 2016 candidate, the wealthy former software executive ran on a message of "reinventing" state government, pledging to "cut runaway government spending, starting with my own salary."

Sen. David Hogue, R-Minot, on Thursday said, "What we do in (the budget) is we allow the governor to use that (salary) money as he deems appropriate, either to donate it -- of course, he can do that after getting the wages -- or he can spend it other places within the agency."

Burgum has donated his 2019-21 salary of $274,112 to "various charitable causes aligned with the mission of the Doug Burgum Family Fund (est. 1999) to support youth, education, health and the arts," governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki has said.

Nowatzki didn't immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment on Burgum's plans for his salary for the upcoming budget period.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.