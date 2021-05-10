Legislature leaves North Dakota COVID-19 wastewater study in limbo

Funding could come from the $1.89 billion in coronavirus aid North Dakota is set to receive from the federal American Rescue Plan, Morrissette said. But no guidance has yet been issued for using the money. The Legislature intends to meet to divvy up those funds in the future.

Environmental Quality would need legislative approval for the authority to accept and spend federal money for continuing the study.

Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, who chairs the powerful House Appropriations Committee, said there is "no direct" appropriation for continuing the study, but "if they can find federal money to do it, fine." He acknowledged Environmental Quality could pursue the incoming Rescue Plan funds, "or maybe they don't do it (the study)."

Delzer said a number of lawmakers, including himself, opposed the study. He said wastewater testing is "a little invasive," and he has heard of a building told to lock down, but "whether it's true or not, I don't know."

Glatt said he's "not aware of any" such instances or directives to shut down buildings.

"The way our sampling is set up, you cannot identify a building," he said.