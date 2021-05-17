Legislature boosts more than funding for North Dakota addiction treatment voucher

North Dakota lawmakers took several approaches to boosting an addiction treatment voucher program that ran out of money last year.
The 2021 Legislature approved $15 million for the substance use disorder voucher program in the 2021-23 budget cycle, which begins July 1.
Lawmakers also approved two $1 million grants for establishing 16-bed treatment centers in underserved areas in North Dakota.
"I think this is a very comprehensive look at how we will go forward in addiction and treatment centers, and I think we're covering a better coverage for the state of North Dakota, and I think we'll have better outcomes coming forward," Rep. Jon Nelson, R-Rugby, told the House of Representatives.
The 2015 Legislature created the voucher, which is used to cover gaps in people's abilities to access services close to them. For example, someone in a rural town who lives far from a publicly funded state human service center could use a voucher to obtain services from a local private provider.
The 2019 Legislature set $8 million for the program, which ran out of money last summer, halfway through the 2019-21 budget cycle.
State Behavioral Health Division Director Pamela Sagness said the $15 million approved during the recently concluded 2021 legislative session should last "right to the point of 24 months and maintaining the program for the full biennium."
"There's a few services that are going to be shifting from the voucher to Medicaid that we think will make a difference in being able to hopefully have that $15 million be able to sustain the program for the full two years based on our calculations," Sagness said.
More than 4,200 people have used the program. Twenty-one private providers offer services through the voucher, which extends to screening, evaluations, individual therapy, outpatient or residential treatment, transportation, and room and board.
No new participants have been accepted since July, but around 1,300 people using the voucher continue to receive services, Sagness said. New participants will be accepted starting July 1.
The grants are for establishing new treatment programs with 16 or fewer beds in areas without services or not enough services to meet demand, such as the Devils Lake, Dickinson and Williston regions, Sagness said.
"Even if an individual has a need for service, they're often having to go to Fargo to get that service, based on the data that we can see with the voucher," she said.
The Legislature also approved extending the voucher to treatment providers in bordering states for aiding underserved areas in North Dakota.
Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-Wahpeton, who brought House Bill 1402, pointed out that Wahpeton's border neighbor of Breckenridge, Minnesota, has the sole substance use disorder treatment provider in the sister cities on the Red River. She said access and transportation are challenges for Wahpeton-area people who have to go to Fargo for services.
"We'll be able to work with those providers that are serving individuals that are right on the border and wherever there's an underserved area," Sagness said.
It's unclear how many providers in Minnesota, Montana and South Dakota will be interested. North Dakota's Department of Human Services will have to develop rules for procedures and requirements for out-of-state provider reimbursement. Those providers will have to complete a needs assessment and receive Human Services' approval.
The Legislature also enacted some cost controls for the voucher funds. Only 45% of the money can be spent on residential programs with more than 16 beds, such as ShareHouse and Prairie St. John's in Fargo. The two providers received the most voucher applications by far, and were each reimbursed about $4 million from 2015-20.
"We tried to utilize the services of 16-bed-and-under treatment centers because we can leverage Medicaid dollars in that area so we can get a lot more treatment bang for the buck," Nelson said.
Providers with more than 16 beds are not covered by Medicaid. Waivers exist, but they're difficult to get and are not available in North Dakota, Nelson said.
To control costs and to incentivize establishing 16-bed-and-under facilities, lawmakers also put a moratorium on Human Services adding providers to the voucher who have more than 16 beds, he said. The Behavioral Health Division also must make quarterly funding reports to lawmakers on the voucher program.
Heartview Foundation Executive Director Kurt Snyder said 31% of patients utilized some type of voucher coverage from January-June 2020. Heartview has 16-bed facilities in Bismarck and Cando.
"The SUD voucher is extremely important for allowing people to have timely access to services," Snyder said. "There are a lot of folks that interface with our services but have difficulties because of not having any coverage. The SUD voucher fills those gaps."
He's excited about the Legislature having approved a full-time position for fast-tracking Medicaid enrollment for voucher-eligible people.
More than 60% of Heartview voucher recipients are eligible for Medicaid, but the enrollment process in Burleigh County can take three to four months, leading Heartview to rely heavily on the voucher, he said. Sagness said Medicaid does have 90-day retroactive eligibility coverage prior to application.
"If people are enrolled (under Medicaid), the voucher then becomes really less important for us because it covers very little that those insurance coverages would normally cover," Snyder said. "That's going to be really, really important to take pressure off of the SUD voucher."
Medicaid last fall began to cover methadone, "another way that Heartview becomes less reliant" on the voucher, he said.
"If you don't have access for services when the services are needed, those people tend to show up in other ways -- 911 calls, emergency rooms, our jails," Snyder said.
