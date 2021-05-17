Legislature boosts more than funding for North Dakota addiction treatment voucher

"There's a few services that are going to be shifting from the voucher to Medicaid that we think will make a difference in being able to hopefully have that $15 million be able to sustain the program for the full two years based on our calculations," Sagness said.

More than 4,200 people have used the program. Twenty-one private providers offer services through the voucher, which extends to screening, evaluations, individual therapy, outpatient or residential treatment, transportation, and room and board.

No new participants have been accepted since July, but around 1,300 people using the voucher continue to receive services, Sagness said. New participants will be accepted starting July 1.

The grants are for establishing new treatment programs with 16 or fewer beds in areas without services or not enough services to meet demand, such as the Devils Lake, Dickinson and Williston regions, Sagness said.

"Even if an individual has a need for service, they're often having to go to Fargo to get that service, based on the data that we can see with the voucher," she said.

The Legislature also approved extending the voucher to treatment providers in bordering states for aiding underserved areas in North Dakota.

