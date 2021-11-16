Legislature approves stopgap limit for North Dakota spending panel

One bill that the Legislature passed during its special session last week means to stave off a trigger that could bring lawmakers back to Bismarck.

House Bill 1506 raises the spending limit of the state's Emergency Commission for special funds -- money that's not from the state's general fund or the federal government -- from $5 million to $20 million. The governor-led, six-member commission handles state agency requests between legislative sessions.

Any amount over the approved aggregate would need the OK of the Legislature, which meets every two years.

"We're trying to put some more freeboard in," said Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston.

The stopgap expires at the end of the budget cycle, June 30, 2023. The 2023 Legislature can address the situation beyond that time.

The Legislature earlier this year passed a law setting new limits for the Emergency Commission of $50 million of federal funds and $5 million of special funds in a two-year budget cycle, with some exemptions.

The Emergency Commission largely decided how to spend North Dakota's $1.25 billion of federal CARES Act coronavirus aid in 2020. Sen. David Hogue, R-Minot, brought Senate Bill 2290 earlier this year in response to that process, which gave most lawmakers little input on how to spend the money, frustrating some people.

The spending caps took effect in April after the Legislature overrode Gov. Doug Burgum's veto of the bill. He said the spending caps would too easily trigger the need for a special session.

Items over $50,000 approved by the Emergency Commission go to the Legislature's Budget Section, which could previously only approve or deny the requests. The law passed from Hogue's bill allows that group of budget writers and floor leaders to amend items over $3 million.

An interim committee of lawmakers studied Senate Bill 2290 last summer after its issues came to light, and advanced solutions for consideration.

One of the main reasons for the Legislature's special session last week was to decide how to spend $1 billion of federal Rescue Plan coronavirus aid, a task that probably would have fallen to the Emergency Commission and Budget Section if Hogue's bill had not passed.

The governor or Republican majority leaders could have called a special session last year to spend the CARES Act money, which Democrats advocated, but Burgum said it wasn't needed.

Burgum on Monday signed House Bill 1506, which takes effect Dec. 1.

