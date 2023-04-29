North Dakota lawmakers were nearing the end of their legislative session late Saturday, with two major budgets left to act on before adjourning.

The Legislature was in its 75th day of a maximum 80, with budgets for the Health and Human Services Department and the Office of Management and Budget left to finish.

The former is the state’s largest budget; the latter is somewhat of a catch-all bill for various items, such as budget corrections and interim studies.

Lawmakers on Saturday packed belongings as they awaited the final bills, which were being worked on by House-Senate conference committees. Some watched movies, took pictures together and chatted in the chambers.

Republican majority leaders on Friday praised the session for income and property tax cuts, as well as boosts to animal agriculture, child care and education.

The session played out amid a healthy financial picture for the state, with general fund revenues running 25% or $875 million ahead of 2021 projections, according to an April report.

Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, R-Minot, said tax cuts were a legacy of the session, especially the $515 million of income and property tax relief over the next two years.

"We knew that tax relief was going to be a priority," he said Friday. "We made it a priority throughout the session. We had countless number of meetings in January and February to see we could achieve common ground, and we did."

Republicans control the House 82-12 and the Senate 43-4.

Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo, cited achievements for the Democrats in advancing awareness of hunger issues and work on guardianship issues.

“I think the Democrats brought forth commonsense solutions to real problems, and we’ve had really good engagement with people,” Hogan said.

The Legislature passed a bevy of bills on culture war issues, including gender identity and book bans. Some of those bills were met by vetoes from Gov. Doug Burgum.