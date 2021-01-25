Legislative lobbyists navigate through new restrictions

“Events, where it is more than just a lobbyist and elected official, [need to] have an education component and then they simply have to report to [the commission] the who, what, when, where and why,” he said.

Olson said the conversations with lawmakers, whether it be at lunch or dinner, have been some of the most important in the past.

“There was always opportunity after the business and stress of the day, to get together on a social basis to have those conversations in a more relaxed setting,” he said “Those afforded a lot of opportunity to give and take on a personal basis.”

However, Olson attributes much of the fall-off in social interaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think they both go hand in hand … it is probably due as much to the pandemic as the gift prohibition,” he said.

As the session goes on, especially with the new federal administration in office, Olson said he believes agricultural and energy organizations will want to hold gatherings with lawmakers, while following the new reporting guidelines.

Not all lawmakers are pleased with lobbyists not being able to pay for lunches and dinners anymore.