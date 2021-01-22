Legislation to allow extra-long trucks on North Dakota interstates advances

“With our current administration, we are going to see more and more efforts put into reducing carbon in our atmosphere,” Luick said, referring to President Joe Biden, who was sworn in earlier this week and has already issued several orders intended to address climate change.

The Senate’s approval of the bill comes after the Senate Transportation Committee voted unanimously against recommending the measure. Every bill heard by lawmakers in committees comes up for a vote before the House or Senate chamber, regardless of whether committee members recommend their colleagues pass the legislation.

Sen. Doug Larsen, R-Mandan, said committee members felt the bill was too vague and “lacked any definition as to both the length and weight desired on the roadways.”

Others at a committee hearing earlier this month expressed concerns that road trains would pose safety risks and potentially damage roadways and bridges.

A related measure, House Concurrent Resolution 3001, also is switching chambers after the House approved it last week. The resolution urges Congress to amend truck length and weight restrictions on major roadways in North Dakota, including the interstates, to allow the state to create a pilot program to test out the extra-long trucks.

