Legacy Fund rebounds after losing value in March and April

The record monthly deposit is $117.16 million made in August 2014. The fund's average monthly deposit is $54.7 million.

Advisory Board Chairman Rep. Keith Kempenich, R-Bowman, told the Tribune last week that the fund "is a long-term investment, so that's how we approach this."

The fund generated more than $455 million in earnings in the state's 2017-19 budget cycle. Earnings accrue over a two-year budget cycle and then transfer to the state's general fund.

Legislators are discussing changing the definition of earnings, which are defined in state law as the dividend and interest earnings of the fund, according to Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson.

"We never know what that's going to be, until June 30, the end of the biennium," Wardner said. "Because that's always in flux, it's really tough to budget."

Lawmakers are considering changing the definition so the earnings become a percentage of market value.

"You take the principle, and you take a five-year average of the principle balance, and you say, 'OK, we're going to take 4% of that, and that's what we're going to expend as income," Wardner said.