Lawsuit challenges North Dakota abortion ban; Saturday rallies planned

North Dakota's only abortion provider is challenging the state's abortion ban set to take effect July 28.

The Fargo-based Red River Women's Clinic filed a state court lawsuit Thursday, arguing the ban is unconstitutional under the state constitution's rights of life, liberty, safety and happiness, "all of which protect the right to abortion," according to a statement.

The lawsuit also disputes the effective date of the ban, which Attorney General Drew Wrigley affixed as July 28, based on the 2007 "trigger" law banning most abortions in North Dakota. The law is to take effect 30 days after Legislative Council, the Legislature's research arm, receives notice from the attorney general that it would be upheld as constitutional. Wrigley provided that notice June 28.

The lawsuit argues that the Supreme Court, while having issued its June 24 opinion in the case that overturned Roe v. Wade's constitutional right to an abortion, has not issued its judgment -- what attorneys say is a separate order issued 25 days or more after the opinion.

"We have faced relentless attacks from North Dakota lawmakers who have long wanted us gone," clinic Director Tammi Kromenaker said in the statement. "But we will fight this draconian ban like the other outrageous bans and restrictions that came before it.

"In the meantime, we will keep our doors open to provide abortion care to patients who need us," she said. "Being the last remaining abortion clinic in the state, our patients already have to travel long distances just to reach us. Our patients deserve the right to access essential health care if and when they need it regardless of zip code.”

The lawsuit names Wrigley and Cass County State's Attorney Birch Burdick as defendants. Burdick did not immediately return a phone message.

Wrigley said, "We are carefully reviewing and evaluating the complaint. I will reserve further comment until our formal response is complete and filed with the court."

North Dakota's law makes it a felony to perform an abortion, including using medication, unless necessary to prevent the woman’s death, or in cases of rape or incest. Violations will be punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. It's not clear how the ban will be enforced. North Dakota's abortion laws specifically exclude females seeking abortions from being prosecuted, according to Wrigley.

Even though the trigger law has exceptions for victims of rape or incest, there will be no access to abortion services in North Dakota. Those victims would need to travel to an out-of-state provider for access. North Dakota already has restrictions on medication abortion via telehealth. A 2011 law requires an abortion-inducing drug to be administered in the physical presence of the doctor who prescribed it.

The attorney general's office is evaluating how to proceed over a handful of state abortion laws blocked in federal court from taking effect, including the 2013 "heartbeat bill" banning abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected, "except when a medical emergency exists that prevents compliance" with the law.

The Fargo clinic is planning to move across the Red River to Moorhead, where it has secured a space and is working to ready it.

Abortion is legal in Minnesota up to the point of fetal viability, around the 24th week of pregnancy, according to The Associated Press. The state has some restrictions, including a 24-hour waiting period with state-mandated counseling, both parents generally must be notified prior to a minor getting an abortion, and only physicians can perform abortions.

A GoFundMe page set up last month to benefit the transition had raised more than $938,000 as of early afternoon Thursday. The original goal of $20,000 has been increased to $1 million.

North Dakota recorded 1,171 abortions in 2020, according to the latest figures available from the state Health Department. The total includes 833 North Dakota residents and 338 women from other states, particularly Minnesota and South Dakota, who came to North Dakota for the procedure.

Saturday rallies

The abortion ban is popular among many people and groups in North Dakota, but many others have denounced it.

Abortion rights advocates plan rallies in Bismarck, Minot and Fargo on Saturday.

“Our access to abortion shouldn't depend on where we live, how much money we make or who we are. We should be able to make the best medical decisions for ourselves and our families,” said Kathrine Christensen, state director for Planned Parenthood North Central States. “We will be organizing supporters, at the Legislature and at the ballot box, making our voices heard every day until we all have the freedom in North Dakota to access the care we need without obstacles, shame, stigma or harassment.”

The rallies are supported by Planned Parenthood North Central States, ERA Now, Red River Women’s Clinic, ACLU of North Dakota, WIN Fund, North Dakota Women’s Network and Prairie Action North Dakota. The Bismarck rally is at 10 a.m. at the state Capitol.