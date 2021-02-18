Lawmakers water down bill on power grid reliability

“Baseload power” refers to sources such as coal, gas or nuclear that can operate 24/7, in contrast with “intermittent power” such as wind that can operate only when it’s windy outside.

This week’s rolling blackouts experienced by thousands of members of North Dakota’s rural electric cooperatives came up frequently during the hearing. The blackouts stemmed from a power grid stressed by cold weather in the south-central U.S. Due to the multistate nature of the grid, one grid operator ordered temporary outages across its 14-state territory, which includes North Dakota. Numerous power sources in the South failed to perform in the cold, including natural gas, coal and wind power.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As this worse-case scenario was unfolding before my eyes this week, I really started to become scared,” said Anna Novak, a Hazen resident whose husband is a coal miner.

She told the committee that rumors have spread through North Dakota’s coal country that Leland Olds Station, a coal-fired power plant near Stanton, is slated to close one unit in 2025 and its second in 2030.