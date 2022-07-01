Lawmakers question pace of hiring at North Dakota investment office tasked with Legacy Fund mandates

The Growth Fund is authorized up to $250 million from the Legacy Fund but has $100 million for its initial five-year investment period.

A spokesman said the group has committed a total of $62.5 million from the Growth Fund.

"Through our capital we'll invest both in companies directly as well as in funds that will in turn invest in North Dakota companies," 50 South Managing Director Trey Hart told the advisory board Thursday.

Other investments include St. Louis-based venture capital firm Lewis & Clark AgriFood, Dallas-based private equity firm LongWater Opportunities and South Dakota-based venture capital company Homegrown Capital, all of which have investments or offices in North Dakota.

Those Growth Fund investments totaled $22.5 million as of February, according to 50 South.