Lawmakers look to cut outdated language from North Dakota Constitution; public vote would follow approval

Doctors, diagnostic manuals and society at large have disposed of phrases and terms such as “feebleminded” and “insane” to describe people with developmental disabilities or mental illness, but North Dakota’s preeminent legal document still contains the dated terminology.

Several lawmakers have designs to replace archaic language in the state constitution with modern nomenclature, though the proposal would go to a public vote even if passed by the Legislature.

Rep. Jon Nelson, R-Rugby, presented Senate Concurrent Resolution 4001 to the Senate Human Service Committee last week. It would change references in the constitution from:

A “school for the deaf and dumb” to a “school for the deaf and hearing impaired.”

A “state hospital for the insane” to a “state hospital for the care of individuals with mental illness.”

An “institution for the feebleminded” to a “facility for individuals with developmental disabilities.”

Some of the phrases Nelson hopes to eliminate date back more than a century.

Voters approved a measure in 1904 to establish an “institution for the feebleminded” in Grafton. The facility in the northeastern corner of the state is now called the Life Skills and Transition Center on its website, but the old name remains in the constitution.

The original constitution approved at statehood in 1889 created a “deaf and dumb asylum” in Devils Lake, though voters approved a measure 15 years later that changed the institution’s name to the “school for the deaf and dumb of North Dakota.” A website for the facility calls it the School for the Deaf.

Nelson, who chairs the interim Acute Psychiatric Treatment Committee, said the move toward more appropriate language is long overdue.

“I think it goes without saying that it’s time for this change to take place and to provide people with dignity as we deal with issues of all kinds,” Nelson said.

Several members of the Human Services Committee agreed with Nelson, though the panel did not take immediate action on the proposal. The entire Senate will vote on the resolution after the committee considers it.

Tammy Derrick, a deaf Bismarck resident, understands how some of the offensive language infiltrated the law books.

English speakers in the 1800s used the term “deaf and dumb” because they misinterpreted an inability to hear and communicate verbally as a lack of intelligence, Derrick said.

Today, sign language provides deaf people a means of expressing themselves in their own voice, she noted.

Derrick told Forum News Service she strongly supports the spirit of the resolution, but she suggested a minor amendment.

The deaf community no longer uses the term “hearing impaired” because it implies people are deficient due to their inability to hear, she said. Instead, Derrick and other advocates prefer the terms “deaf” and “hard of hearing.”

“It’s our responsibility to educate the hearing world,” Derrick said. “We are normal. We’re just like everybody else. The only thing is we can’t hear.”

Nelson said he was not aware of the deaf community’s preference to use “hard of hearing” over “hearing impaired” until approached by Forum News Service, but he said he is willing to work with Derrick and others to amend the proposal.

If lawmakers approve the resolution, the public would have a chance to vote on it in 2024. All constitutional changes require a public vote.