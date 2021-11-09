Lawmakers hear $150 million pitch for east-west natural gas pipeline; propane industry opposes plan

The mayor of Grand Forks told state lawmakers Tuesday that access to natural gas is key to attracting industrial facilities to North Dakota, while a utility company asked for tweaks to a proposal that would make $150 million in grant money available for another cross-state pipeline.

North Dakota’s propane industry, meanwhile, opposes the plan. Several of its representatives told the Senate Appropriations Committee that the proposal would create an unfair playing field by propping up one energy industry over another.

Legislators will weigh Tuesday’s comments this week as they sort out how to spend $1 billion in federal stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The proposal before legislators contained within Senate Bill 2345 would put $150 million toward bringing more gas to the eastern part of the state, where many communities lack access to gas or would like more of it. The bulk is expected to go toward a pipeline that would transport gas from the Bakken oil fields, a project estimated to cost $1 billion.

Grand Forks leaders announced this week that a wet corn mill is coming to the community, but the deal hinges on the availability of gas, which is seen as among the cheapest ways to fuel industrial facilities.

“We need it now,” Mayor Brandon Bochenski told the committee. “The problem is we’ve got a two-year window to deliver this gas to this company and to our agribusiness park. If we can’t do that, they’re going to have to look elsewhere.”

The bill carves out $10 million to bring natural gas service to Grand Forks County. Bochenski said that money would go toward building a short 13-mile pipeline that taps into the larger Viking Pipeline in western Minnesota, as any future pipeline spanning the length of North Dakota would take a while to build.

North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad estimated it would be four years at the earliest to build a pipeline crossing the state.

Bochenski said such a pipeline would still benefit the Grand Forks area even after installing the proposed 13-mile line, as other local industrial facilities would want to tap into it.

Meanwhile, Dakota Natural Gas, a new utility serving Hillsboro, Mayville and Drayton in eastern North Dakota, wants to bring gas to more small communities. The company sees the proposed grant money as an option to reduce costs if lawmakers are willing to allow some of it to be spent on projects other than a cross-state pipeline. President Cody Chilson suggested the Legislature amend the bill to state that building out smaller distribution systems would be an acceptable use of the funds.

“Especially if the trans-Dakota pipeline is slow to get off the ground, it would ensure a timely way to use the ARPA funds earmarked for natural gas,” he said.

The federal money must be spent by the end of 2026. The three-member North Dakota Industrial Commission would be tasked with determining which company or companies receives grant money.

The committee rejected the amendments proposed by Dakota Natural Gas.

North Dakota’s propane industry does not want to see the proposal go through. Natural gas is a competitor of propane. Numerous residents of smaller communities in North Dakota use propane for heat, and it’s used by some industrial facilities that do not have access to gas.

“I have a team of very hard-working, loyal and dependable employees that will be laid off if the natural gas expansion comes to our area,” said Joe Fouhy, general manager of Farmers Union Oil Co., which distributes propane in the western North Dakota communities in and around Beulah. “I am not against natural gas. I am against this expansion with the use of taxpayer money.”

The prospect of putting public money toward natural gas also prompted questions from Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo.

“Are other states subsidizing these pipelines?” he asked. “What is going on that the market itself is not working?”

Kringstad said that the market would react to the need for more gas infrastructure in the coming years. He anticipates gas production will grow, which could lead to more flaring down the road if processing plants and pipelines do not keep pace. The solutions companies pose would likely maintain the “status quo” by sending more Bakken gas down existing pipelines to bigger markets in other states, he said.

Several pipeline projects have been proposed in recent years to move more Bakken gas eastward across North Dakota, but they failed to secure enough interest and the economics did not pan out, Kringstad said. WBI Energy operates one pipeline that crosses the state already, and some eastern North Dakota communities receive gas through the Viking Pipeline. Elsewhere in North Dakota's eastern half and along U.S. Highway 2 in the north, small communities have long wanted gas service.

It’s too early to know what route another pipeline crossing the state would take. Kringstad said he has heard ideas from at least five developers.

Some state officials have floated the idea of putting more than $150 million in public money toward a future project to make the economics pan out better for a developer.

The committee did not immediately vote on the bill Tuesday afternoon.

Abandoned wells

Another energy-related proposal within the bill would direct $3.2 million of the federal stimulus money to plug abandoned oil wells and convert them to water wells to provide water for livestock in the western part of the state.

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms told lawmakers on Monday that the request would cover the cost for 16 well conversions. The state has identified 32 wells that could be candidates for the program.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

