Lawmakers eye funding for clean energy program; carbon capture draws scrutiny

North Dakota Commerce Commissioner James Leiman said state efforts could dovetail with a plan announced by President Joe Biden last week to make another $800 billion available geared toward cleaner energy nationally.

“We’ll be in a position to capture that and grow the state’s economy,” he told the Senate Appropriations Committee during a hearing Monday.

The pieces of legislation in North Dakota do not specify that the money go toward any one sector of the energy industry or a particular project, but a significant amount of the discussion at the hearing focused on carbon capture at coal-fired power plants. The technology involves filtering out the carbon dioxide from a plant's exhaust gas so that the emissions do not enter the atmosphere, where they contribute to climate change. The carbon dioxide would be injected underground for permanent storage.

Carbon capture technology is in its infancy, and a single project at a coal plant could cost $1 billion or more. Minnkota Power Cooperative’s Project Tundra at the Milton R. Young Station near Center is the effort furthest along in North Dakota.