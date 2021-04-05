Lawmakers eye funding for clean energy program; carbon capture draws scrutiny

North Dakota lawmakers are trying to pinpoint how much money to funnel into a proposed program that would help fund technology designed to reduce emissions, including carbon capture systems at coal-fired power plants.
Tens or possibly hundreds of millions of dollars could go toward the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority, a new arm of the Industrial Commission that would be established under House Bill 1452. Several pieces of legislation propose different ways to support the energy authority, which would offer loans and grants to fund technology for the fossil fuel and renewable industries.
Under the bill establishing the authority, the program would initially receive $40 million from the state’s general fund. The bonding bill lawmakers are considering, House Bill 1431, would kick in another $250 million in earnings from the state’s Legacy Fund oil tax savings account for low-interest loans, which legislative leaders have said would support carbon capture projects. And a third measure, House Bill 1380, would send a portion of the fund's earnings to the energy authority every two years.
North Dakota Commerce Commissioner James Leiman said state efforts could dovetail with a plan announced by President Joe Biden last week to make another $800 billion available geared toward cleaner energy nationally.
“We’ll be in a position to capture that and grow the state’s economy,” he told the Senate Appropriations Committee during a hearing Monday.
The pieces of legislation in North Dakota do not specify that the money go toward any one sector of the energy industry or a particular project, but a significant amount of the discussion at the hearing focused on carbon capture at coal-fired power plants. The technology involves filtering out the carbon dioxide from a plant's exhaust gas so that the emissions do not enter the atmosphere, where they contribute to climate change. The carbon dioxide would be injected underground for permanent storage.
Carbon capture technology is in its infancy, and a single project at a coal plant could cost $1 billion or more. Minnkota Power Cooperative’s Project Tundra at the Milton R. Young Station near Center is the effort furthest along in North Dakota.
Some of the energy authority money could potentially go toward Project Tundra’s financing, Rep. Glenn Bosch, R-Bismarck, told the committee on Monday. He’s the lead sponsor of House Bill 1452.
Several members of the public spoke out against that idea at the hearing.
Janessa Thompson of the Dakota Resource Council environmental group said carbon capture technology “has been tried around the world and it has failed multiple times.” She referenced the Petra Nova project in Texas that shut down last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The carbon dioxide from that project was injected into old oil wells to boost production, but the economics suffered when the price of oil tanked after the virus began to spread.
“We do not want to see North Dakota public monies being used in a similar manner and lost,” she said.
Minnkota customer Sonja Kaye also spoke out against the bill and Project Tundra.
“By funding projects like Project Tundra, we are holding electricity consumers hostage with the continued threat of over-investment in coal assets, rather than providing them with actual low-cost electricity,” she told lawmakers.
Minnkota spokesman Ben Fladhammer told the Tribune, "We support House Bill 1452 not only for efforts like Project Tundra, but also to help clean energy technologies around the state cross the finish line.
"At Minnkota, we believe North Dakota is uniquely positioned to advance carbon capture technology, which would have positive impacts for our state, country and world."
A separate carbon capture project is planned for North Dakota’s largest coal-fired power plant, Coal Creek Station. Owner Great River Energy had planned to close the plant next year but announced last month that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with a potential buyer who wants to pursue the technology.
Supporters of carbon capture view it as a way to keep the state's coal industry viable amid an influx of natural gas and renewable power, as well as tougher emissions rules and growing public sentiment around the need to address climate change.
In a separate discussion earlier Monday, lawmakers on an appropriations subcommittee seemed keen to nix the $250 million designated for low-interest loans under the energy authority.
“I don’t think there’s strong support on that, and I think there are other options that could be looked at to establish a revolving loan fund,” said Rep. Ronald Sorvaag, R-Fargo.
Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner indicated last week that he's eyeing the budget stabilization fund as a potential source.
The appropriations committee did not vote on any of the bills concerning the energy authority on Monday. Earlier versions of the measures have already cleared the House.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.