Lawmakers consider letting extra-long trucks travel I-94

North Dakota lawmakers are considering whether to move toward allowing extra-long trucks to travel Interstate 94 and other roadways, a practice common in the Australian Outback.

Opponents of the so-called “road train” legislation criticize it for not providing a definition of the term, but road trains are generally thought to consist of a semitractor pulling multiple trailers and exceeding existing state and federal length and weight limits.

Supporters bill road trains as a way to address the growing need to move cargo, especially amid the rise of e-commerce giants such as Amazon and a nationwide shortage of truck drivers.

“The reality is we need to be able to move more freight with less people,” said Matt Gardner, a lobbyist with the North Dakota Motor Carriers Association.

He spoke in favor of one measure heard before a panel of lawmakers Thursday, while his group later in the day opposed a different bill related to road trains and suggested the state continue to study the issue.

Critics are concerned larger trucks would cause more traffic fatalities and damage to roads and bridges, and they say the state has limited ability to authorize their use.