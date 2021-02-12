Lawmaker withdraws wind tax bill aimed at helping coal plants

The lawmaker who introduced a bill that would add a new tax on wind farms in North Dakota and give the revenue collected to coal-fired power plants has withdrawn the legislation.

Rep. Dave Nehring, R-Bismarck, said he withdrew House Bill 1458 this week to avoid causing anxiety or uncertainty in the search for a new owner for Coal Creek Station, North Dakota’s largest coal plant.

He said plans to keep the conversation about issues surrounding wind and coal going.

“I stand prepared to continue to work on this very important issue,” he said in a statement to the Tribune.

Great River Energy announced last year that it plans to close Coal Creek in 2022, though many state officials and coal industry workers are hopeful another company will acquire the McLean County facility and it won’t shut down. Coal Creek, like many coal plants that have closed nationwide in recent years, has faced financial challenges amid an influx of renewable and natural gas-fired power to electricity markets.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}