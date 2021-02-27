Lawmaker says she moved desks to avoid harassment from Simons

Simons commented on the outfits she was wearing and spoke about her personal life, including how she must be a “good secretary” for her boss, she said. He also asked her about her home life, including who would do dishes and laundry while she was at the Legislature.

She told Port she would pretend to be on the phone to avoid Simons when he would walk by, and she said she stopped wearing one of her dresses because of unwanted attention from the lawmaker.

She said she reported Simons to legislative leadership at the time but was unaware of any consequences he faced.

O’Brien, in her statement, said anti-harassment training provided to lawmakers during their orientation is meant to prevent instances like those involving Simons that have come to light in recent days, but it's not enough.

“Training without appropriate corrective or disciplinary action means nothing,” she said. “We must address these issues immediately and handle them with the utmost seriousness.”

On Friday, Republican legislative leaders called upon Simons to resign and said if he refuses, they would consider expelling him from the Legislature. The Legislature is on a break and set to reconvene Wednesday.