Law student makes Bismarck-area House bid

A third Republican candidate has joined the race for two North Dakota House seats in a redrawn district encompassing Emmons County and much of Burleigh County.

Brandon Prichard, of Bismarck, announced his District 8 House candidacy on Tuesday.

The Bismarck native is a student of the University of Minnesota's Law School and School of Public Policy on a part-time and virtual basis.

He has studied history, philosophy, political science and religion, and works as a legal assistant for Eckland & Blando LLP in Minneapolis and as a technical specialist for BisManOnline in Bismarck.

“My experience in public policy has given me a unique perspective on the challenges we face,” Prichard said in a statement. “My overall fiscal philosophy is to manage our budget to work for all of the people of North Dakota by adequately investing in core services and local infrastructure, while lowering the tax burden for homeowners. We must prioritize reducing regulatory burdens on innovation and entrepreneurship, instead of funding pet-projects and cronyism with state funds.”

He called himself "very reform-minded," citing campaign finance and election integrity as two areas of focus.

Republicans Mike Berg and Scott McCarthy announced District 8 House bids last month.

Reps. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, and Dave Nehring, R-Bismarck, are seeking the GOP nod for District 8 Senate.

District 8 Republicans were holding their endorsing convention late Tuesday.

Ninety-eight seats in the Legislature are on the ballot this year, more than is usual due to redistricting.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.