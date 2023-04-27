Remaining transgender-related legislation is headed to Gov. Doug Burgum, who has rejected just one bill among the bevy the Legislature has sent to him.

The North Dakota Senate on Thursday approved two remaining bills among roughly a dozen introduced this session which opponents have called discriminatory toward transgender people, including proposed restrictions for transgender students and school policies.

Burgum has signed bills restricting transgender athletes' participation in K-12 and collegiate sports, criminalizing gender-affirming care for minors, and restricting transgender people's use of restrooms in jails, prisons and public college dorms.

The state House of Representatives earlier this month sustained Burgum's veto of a bill that would have restricted schools' use of transgender students' preferred pronouns.

The Legislature this week also sent him a bill that would restrict sex amendments on birth records.

North Dakota Republican lawmakers have shown an elevated interest this session in targeting gender identity, a trend in other states.

Restrictions for trans students

Both chambers approved House Bill 1522 by wide margins this week, sending the legislation to Burgum.

The proposal sponsored by Rep. Scott Dyk, R-Williston, would prohibit transgender K-12 students from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity. The bill would allow schools, with parental permission, to designate separate restroom accommodations for transgender students.

Dyk’s bill also would bar a school from adopting a policy that “requires or prohibits any individual from using a student's preferred gender pronoun.”

A late Senate amendment to the legislation added in pieces of a different bill vetoed by Burgum in March. Those provisions would bar school districts and their governing boards from creating policies to accommodate transgender students unless parents give explicit permission. Teachers also would be prohibited from withholding information about students’ “transgender status” from parents.

Bill supporters say it would uphold biological truths and protect female students in bathrooms. LGBTQ advocates and education officials say the bill is unnecessary and harmful to already vulnerable transgender youth.

The bill on Tuesday passed the House, 68-22, and the Senate on Thursday, 40-6, after a conference committee met.

The bill would take effect immediately if Burgum signs it.

Definitions

House Bill 1474 by Rep. SuAnn Olson, R-Baldwin, would define “female,” “male,” “sex” and “scrap metal dealer”; the latter is to correct a cross-reference to the definition of a person in state law.

The House on Tuesday passed the bill, 75-15, and the Senate on Thursday, 42-4, after a conference committee met to iron out differences.

The original bill sought to also define “mother” and “father,” and to mandate that school districts and vital statistics agencies identify people based solely on their sex assigned at birth.

Rep. Karen Rohr, R-Mandan, on Friday told the conference committee the vital statistics proposal “will probably be coming back next session.”

Supporters said the original bill would ensure scientific accuracy in vital statistics. Opponents said the bill would essentially erase transgender people from data collection.