Languages added to online driver's license testing

North Dakota's Department of Transportation has added two more languages to the online driver’s license knowledge testing service.
The addition of Dari and Pashto bring to 14 the number of available languages. Others are English, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, French, Nepali, Russian, Serbian, Somali, Swahili, Turkish and Vietnamese.
“This was a great opportunity to expand our services and provide customers with more options for driver’s license testing,” said Brad Schaffer, director of DOT's Driver License Division. “It's simple to register, available 24/7, and testing can be done immediately from anywhere with internet access."
The online test costs $10. Customers need access to a computer with a keyboard, mouse and camera. Tablets and smartphones are not supported. People who pass the test are sent a link to schedule an appointment at a driver’s license office, where they can provide the required documentation and receive a learner’s permit.
There have been more than 4,500 online tests completed since online testing began last December.