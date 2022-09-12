 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Languages added to online driver's license testing

  • 0

North Dakota's Department of Transportation has added two more languages to the online driver’s license knowledge testing service.

The addition of Dari and Pashto bring to 14 the number of available languages. Others are English, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, French, Nepali, Russian, Serbian, Somali, Swahili, Turkish and Vietnamese.

“This was a great opportunity to expand our services and provide customers with more options for driver’s license testing,” said Brad Schaffer, director of DOT's Driver License Division. “It's simple to register, available 24/7, and testing can be done immediately from anywhere with internet access."

The online test costs $10. Customers need access to a computer with a keyboard, mouse and camera. Tablets and smartphones are not supported. People who pass the test are sent a link to schedule an appointment at a driver’s license office, where they can provide the required documentation and receive a learner’s permit.

People are also reading…

There have been more than 4,500 online tests completed since online testing began last December.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia sanctions 25 more Americans, including Cramer

Russia sanctions 25 more Americans, including Cramer

Russia has imposed sanctions on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller. Moscow says that the move is in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians because of the conflict in Ukraine. Other Americans cited Monday were Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Rick Scott of Florida, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. The group included business leaders, academics and government officials, who would be banned from entering Russia. Previous rounds of Russian sanctions against Americans have included President Joe Biden, lawmakers and business leaders. The U.S. has sanctioned numerous Russians. Penn and Stiller have criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing, seal records

Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing, seal records

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records. The Republican governor's arguments in an April filing were made public Friday as the state's Government Accountability Board released records in a complaint against her. The ethics complaint was sparked by a report from the Associated Press last year that Noem had taken a hands-on role in a state agency shortly after it had moved to deny her daughter a real estate appraiser license. The three retired judges who evaluated the ethics complaint unanimously found last month that there was enough evidence for them to believe that Noem “engaged in misconduct” by committing malfeasance and a conflict of interest.

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen’s coffin begins journey to final resting place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News