Languages added to online driver's license testing

North Dakota's Transportation Department has added 10 languages to the online driver’s license knowledge testing service.

The initial rollout for online tests featured English and Spanish. The additions will provide the same options as in-person testing.

The new languages are Arabic, Chinese, French, Nepali, Russian, Serbian, Somali, Swahili, Turkish and Vietnamese.

"Since online testing began in December, there have been nearly 1,000 online tests completed,” Driver License Division Director Brad Schaffer said. “It's simple to register, available 24/7, and testing can be done immediately from anywhere with internet access."

The online test costs $10. It requires access to a computer with a keyboard, mouse and camera; tablets and smartphones are not supported.

People who pass the online test are sent a link to schedule an appointment at a local driver’s license office, where they can provide required documentation and receive a learner’s permit.

For more information, go to https://www.dot.nd.gov/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0