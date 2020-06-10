Landowners, oil companies support plugging abandoned wells but want concerns addressed

Troy Coons, chairman of the Northwest Landowners Association, said abandoned well sites have often been neglected.

“These locations often have had additional problems such as spills or leaks,” he said, adding that the sites can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to clean up.

A landowner with several wells under consideration to be plugged on his family’s land said saltwater has leaked underground on the property. Saltwater is a byproduct of oil and gas production that can render land infertile when it leaks.

“We hope that the state takes it seriously and uses some of its funding to clean these old well sites up,” landowner Timothy Sundhagen said.

He said his family would like to farm the land, which is north of Tioga in Williams County.

The wells the state has identified as candidates for plugging are older oil wells drilled in decades past. Each is considered “abandoned” because it has not produced oil for at least a year. Oil companies are supposed to either permanently plug or restart the wells after they have sat idle for a year.