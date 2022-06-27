Land sold for Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

Next steps

A public meeting is set for Medora, likely the week of Sept. 19, for library organizers to present their development plans for public comment, according to O'Keefe.

The library's groundbreaking is set for June 2023, with construction planned for 2 ½ years and a grand opening set for July 4, 2026.

The 2019 Legislature approved a $50 million operations endowment for the library, available only after supporters raised $100 million in private donations, a goal met in 2020.

Rob and Melani Walton, of the Walmart fortune, pledged $50 million towards the goal, but ultimately gave $15 million. It's unclear why. Library organizers still raised the $100 million, according to O'Keefe.

He has not disclosed the total raised, but has said it is "in excess of $100 million."