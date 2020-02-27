Land Board seeks to clarify natural gas royalty deduction letter

“There is a value to not suing and not having uncertainty,” he said. “I certainly hope that this is not something that we are litigating five, six, seven years from now.”

Treasurer Kelly Schmidt indicated she wants to stand by the letter the state sent out.

“What about those that have been in compliance and have paid us on time and have done the responsibility that we have asked them to do? Are we going to reimburse them?” she said. “There are more questions than there are answers and, quite frankly, I thought we had made a decision when we sent out that letter.”

Schmidt said the fallout from the confusion surrounding the letters has led “to name-calling and to some very horrible, horrific communication that has come from a lot of people.”

“To be compared to Nazi Germany and communist Russia is a little bit over the top for me,” she said.