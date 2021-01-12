Land Board seeks 'plausible solution' on unpaid royalty controversy

Members of the Board of University and School Lands say they want to work with the oil industry and lawmakers to reach a compromise on a bill that would limit their ability to charge interest and penalties for late royalty payments.

Land Commissioner Jodi Smith said she felt those involved in the dispute could reach "a plausible solution that everybody is comfortable with." The five-member Land Board chaired by Gov. Doug Burgum did not take a stance on House Bill 1080 when it met Tuesday, instead directing Smith to work on the issue with the North Dakota Petroleum Council and legislators.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, would cut the maximum interest and penalty rate the state can charge for late royalty payments for the development of state-owned minerals from 30% to what in effect would be 7.25%. The lower rate consists of a base interest rate set by the Bank of North Dakota, which sits at 3.25% but can fluctuate, plus 4%.

The bill would also extend the royalty payment deadline.