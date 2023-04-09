Writing poetry was a childhood pastime for Denise Lajimodiere, but she doubted it could ever become more than that.
As a Native American girl from the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation in North Dakota, she couldn’t find writing role models in the 1960s that looked like she did.
“I didn’t see any Native poets, so in my very low self-esteem mind, I figured that Native people just don’t write,” Lajimodiere said.
But when she picked up acclaimed North Dakota author Louise Erdrich’s debut novel “Love Medicine” in 1984, it transformed her perspective on writing.
“Not only was the writer female and Native, but she was from my tribe,” Lajimodiere said. “I started writing (poetry) in earnest then. That just gave me the self-confidence.”
Lajimodiere, 71, now hopes she can be a mentor and role model to young writers from underrepresented communities in North Dakota as the state’s first Native American poet laureate.
For most of the last 30 years, Larry Woiwode held down the title of poet laureate in North Dakota. The Carrington-born writer, renowned for his novels about life on the plains, died last year at age 80.
Lajimodiere became the state’s appointed poet after lawmakers approved a measure designating her as such on Wednesday. Only a handful of poets have served in the post since it was established in 1957.
“I’m actually at a loss for words,” Lajimodiere said Wednesday. “I’m very honored by the distinction.”
The honorary position administered through the state Council on the Arts comes with the general responsibility of promoting reading, writing and poetry appreciation. Lajimodiere said she hopes to put on poetry workshops and readings for young writers, though she still plans to further flesh out what her duties will entail with the council.
Born in Belcourt, North Dakota, Lajimodiere’s family split time between the Turtle Mountain Reservation and Portland, Oregon, during her youth. She returned to North Dakota for good in 1972.
Lajimodiere earned several degrees from the University of North Dakota, including a doctorate, and spent more than four decades in education. She served as an associate professor at North Dakota State University’s School of Education until retiring several years ago.
She has written a children’s book and four poetry books, including “Dragonfly Dance," which featured an introduction penned by Erdrich.
Lajimodiere also wrote an academic book on Native American boarding schools and has been interviewed on the subject by dozens of news outlets, including The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead.
The Belcourt author plans to self-publish a collection of poems written by middle and high school students from Turtle Mountain. She also is working on a new poetry book of her own.
Lajimodiere said her poetry usually takes a narrative form and centers on her experiences as a Native American woman.
“For me, a lot of my poems have been a way to heal from childhood trauma,” Lajimodiere said. “A lot of my poems speak to a sense of place as a Native person in North Dakota.”
Lajimodiere said she benefited from Woiwode’s encouragement and editing throughout her career. She hopes to carry his legacy forward as poet laureate, though she doesn’t anticipate serving in the role as long as her predecessor.
The Legislature is likely to pass a bill later this month that would create a board of state officials to designate a new poet laureate every two years.