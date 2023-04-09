"Spring" by Denise Lajimodiere

In a gust of wind the autumn leaves

skipped across the parking lot

like kids let out for recess, and something

about their sudden brittle rush made me

think of the coming winter and my grief

for all that is dead and dying,

the loneliness of sorrows strung

out on the bitter wind carrying winter's

frayed blanket. How fragile this life,

how easily crushed as we pass through

doing the best we can.

I find hope carried on the wings

of returning wild geese, budding leaves

and melting fields as I gallop toward spring.

Source: “His Feathers Were Chains,” published in 2020 by NDSU Press.