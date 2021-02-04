Labor union seeks state's help getting wind developers to hire local

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

So the union is backing Senate Bill 2301 to require that developers of wind farms and other projects sited by the PSC track where the workers they hire reside and report that information to commission. The PSC consists of three members involved in regulating projects such as major oil pipelines, natural gas plants and wind farms.

The Greater North Dakota Chamber opposes the measure. Lobbyist Matt Gardner questioned whether there is an adequate pool of workers in rural areas to build wind farms and said the measure would result in yet another regulatory form companies must fill out.

“Our businesses like low regulations, low burdens, and they just want to do their job,” he said. “I think this bill puts additional burden on business.”

The PSC told the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee that it supports the bill but wants several changes, and Local 563 is on board with them.

PSC Chair Julie Fedorchak asked that lawmakers amend several parts of the bill so that local labor is not elevated above other factors -- such as the impact to the environment -- that regulators consider when evaluating project permits.