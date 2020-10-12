Kroshus, Buchmann face off again for PSC seat

The state can do more to advance all types of energy, he said.

“I wish leaders would just say, ‘OK, we should start thinking of something to bring into the Washburn area to replace these high-paying jobs,’” he said. “I think the PSC should be talking about it.”

Kroshus said the PSC’s role “is to remain energy agnostic and not apply our own personal preferences,” as the commission is a regulatory body, not a lawmaking one.

But he said he does believe coal needs to stay a part of North Dakota’s energy mix.

“Utilizing it as cleanly as possible and applying technology such as carbon capture is important, not just to the state, but in terms of grid security and reliability for individuals across the Midwest,” he said. “We certainly don’t want to get to the point where we are experiencing brownouts and power interruptions like in some parts of the country.”

From time to time, the PSC must decide whether to authorize rate increases requested by utility companies.

“Even before COVID it was important, but now it’s incredibly important for people on fixed incomes to have access to an affordable supply of energy,” Kroshus said.