Key hire will guide North Dakota Legacy Fund initiatives

North Dakota's State Investment Board has filled a position key to implementing new investment requirements of the state's $8.5 billion oil tax savings.

The board has tapped Scott Anderson as chief investment officer for the state Retirement and Investment Office, which oversees about $20 billion of assets. Anderson begins this week. He succeeds former office Executive Director/Chief Investment Officer Dave Hunter, who left last year.

Anderson has more than 20 years of investment management experience, according to a board statement. His previous roles include managing director of asset and risk allocation for the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, and a managing director with American Family Insurance. He also has been a senior manager with Deloitte's global consulting practice.

The chief investment officer will help guide the rollout of the mandates the 2021 Legislature put on the Legacy Fund, which include making highly anticipated investments in companies in the state, according to Retirement and Investment Office Executive Director Jan Murtha.

"We're in a learning curve right now with RIO because this is new to North Dakota, but Mr. Anderson is familiar with these programs in other states, so he will add an additional layer of experience and expertise," she said.

Also crucial to the process is an asset allocation study of the Legacy Fund, a process that will set a plan for achieving investment goals. The study is to unfold early this year.

Some state lawmakers have expressed frustration with the pace of the requirements' rollout, but the state securities commissioner has disagreed and said the mandates need time to work.

Understaffing of the office due to resignations and retirements also has affected the situation. The Legislature in response approved more employees during its special session last fall.

The advisory board that guides the Legacy Fund also has a new leader. Last month, the panel replaced Rep. Keith Kempenich, R-Bowman, as chairman with Sen. Jerry Klein, R-Fessenden. One senator viewed the change as "a good faith effort to recognize a new stage that we're in in this committee."

The office also will soon hire a chief risk officer. Murtha said she has "a verbal commitment" from a candidate. The position will help fill out the office's investment team, she said.

Hiring for the six new employees approved by the Legislature will occur as each position becomes ready to go after a human resources/job description process, Murtha said.

One of the positions is for an outreach coordinator to handle queries to the office, including ones about the investment mandates.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

