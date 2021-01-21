Judge strikes down North Dakota's 'pore space' law, siding with landowners

Landowners have complained that the law deprives them of their right to compensation for the use of their pore space, and that it prevents them from taking oil companies to court over the matter.

“With energy development in this state, pore space is a massive, massive part of the puzzle,” Coons said.

Coons said his group gave everything it had to fight the “very, very complex” legislation and educate lawmakers about their concerns.

The North Dakota Petroleum Council pushed for the law, and President Ron Ness said Thursday that he was disappointed in the judge’s ruling.

“No matter how this court ruled we expected one side to be disappointed,” he said in a statement to the Tribune. “We expect to see an appeal, there will be more to come.”