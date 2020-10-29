Judge hears landowners' suit over state's new 'pore space' law

He indicated that the bigger picture can get lost by getting “buried in the legal minutiae.”

“What we lose sight of is that this statute was intended to remedy a problem -- a problem as viewed by the industry,” he said. “The problem the industry saw was that they didn’t realize they had to pay for pore space. They didn’t like it. So the Legislature passed a law saying they didn’t have to pay for it anymore.”

L. Poe Leggette, an attorney for Continental, said he’s aware landowners are concerned that an operator might come onto their property in certain circumstances to operate a saltwater disposal well without a contract, over their objections and without paying them.

“That can only happen if the North Dakota Industrial Commission issues a permit,” he said. “There’s a procedure for that. The operator has to apply. Affected landowners are notified. They have a right to intervene and object. Before the commission issues a permit, it has to resolve their objections one way or another.”

Braaten took issue with Continental’s characterization that such a situation would never arise, saying it’s “literally happening right now” at a farm in Mountrail County.

The parties involved in the litigation have filed a number of motions since the landowners association sued last year, and Benson said he would work through them as he prepares a ruling.

