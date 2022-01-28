Job Service North Dakota has 1st permanent leader in 3 years

Job Service North Dakota will have a permanent executive director for the first time in three years.

Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday appointed Watford City executive Pat Bertagnolli as leader of the agency that has processed more than 280,000 unemployment claims amid the coronavirus pandemic, paying out more than $1.25 billion -- equivalent to about 14 years' worth of claims, according to the governor's office.

Bertagnolli will move to Bismarck and begin Feb. 21.

He has been director of the Rough Rider Center and community enhancement in Watford City since December 2019. He serves on the state Workforce Development Council, among other boards.

“Having spent much of the last decade recruiting and retaining workers in the fastest-growing area of the country, Pat Bertagnolli has the right experience to lead Job Service North Dakota as we tackle our state’s significant workforce challenge -- our No. 1 barrier to economic growth,” Burgum said in a statement.

Bertagnolli previously was vice president of human resources for MBI Energy Services, held human resources management positions at various energy-related businesses in western North Dakota, and had a 22-year career with UPS, including time as a multistate operations manager and a workforce planning and employee relations manager.

“I’m thankful to have had a front row seat to the greatest growth in the nation as referenced in results of the 2020 census, and Job Service North Dakota has been a key partner in that growth,” Bertagnolli said in a statement. “I look forward to working alongside this amazing team in a more formal capacity to help facilitate statewide collaboration and alignment to support our state’s recruiting and retention efforts."

State Workforce Safety & Insurance Director Bryan Klipfel led Job Service as interim executive director from January 2019 through December 2021. He has led WSI since 2009.

Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki has said the delay in hiring a permanent Job Service head "was primarily about maintaining stability and continuity with Bryan’s strong leadership through some challenging times for the agency, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil price crash, which both greatly affected workforce and unemployment claims in North Dakota, as well as the 2021 legislative session."

The job is a governor's Cabinet position. Bertagnolli's annual salary will be $160,000.

The 2021 Legislature approved a $65.4 million two-year budget and 157 full-time employees for Job Service.

