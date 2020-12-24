JLG co-founder Lonnie Laffen, a former state senator, dies at 62

Lonnie Laffen, a co-founder of JLG Architects and a former Grand Forks state senator, died Wednesday night after a heart attack at age 62.
People who knew Laffen remember him as a fixture of the architectural community and a dedicated public servant to North Dakota and Grand Forks.
“He was an extremely hard worker and very dedicated to what he believed in,” said Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks. “He was well-liked, a prince of a guy amongst the legislators.”
Holmberg said Laffen was “very oriented toward business development and economic growth” during his time in the Legislature. Laffen, a Republican, was elected to the Senate in 2010 and served there until 2018, when he lost reelection.
Laffen founded what would become JLG, a well-known architectural firm across the Upper Midwest, with Gary Johnson in 1989. Their company was initially known as Johnson & Laffen Architects, and their first project was a gazebo for the Myra Museum in Grand Forks to celebrate North Dakota’s centennial, according to JLG’s website.
JLG has expanded significantly since then, with 13 offices across the Dakotas and Minnesota. The company is in the process of building a five-story complex for its workers in downtown Grand Forks, Holmberg said.
The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation had recently named JLG as the architect of record for the presidential library project slated to be built near Medora.
Laffen and his wife, Pam, had recently purchased a plot of land in Medora to spend time while the library is under construction. JLG is working with Snohetta, an architectural firm based in Norway and New York, whose design for the library was chosen this fall.
Library CEO Ed O’Keefe said Laffen described the project “as the capstone of his career, and he’s had a wonderful, illustrative career.”
O’Keefe and Laffen met to discuss library plans as recently as last week.
“As an architect, he viewed this project as Halley’s Comet, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a cultural institution in his home state of the importance and magnitude of a presidential library,” O’Keefe said.
Upon news of his death, other prominent North Dakotans offered condolences Thursday to Laffen’s family and friends. He was the father to three children.
Gov. Doug Burgum in a statement said Laffen “left an indelible mark on North Dakota.”
“Lonnie understood how great design can lift a community and its people, from a beautiful school to a stunning sports arena,” he said. “His legacy as a gifted architect endures in the dozens of iconic buildings JLG designed across our state and region and in the dedicated team members who carried out his vision -- as he said, ‘fantastic projects and great people,’ and because of his magnetism, Lonnie enjoyed a lifetime of working with both.”
Sen. John Hoeven called Laffen “a distinguished leader in his industry” who “left a lasting legacy, through the many structures he has helped design.”
“I appreciate the opportunities I had to work with Lonnie, both in government and as a businessman, and he will be truly missed,” he said in a statement.
Laffen was an active member of the Grand Forks community, serving on a number of boards and commissions over the years. Earlier in 2020, he became board chairman of Grand Forks-based Altru Health System.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.