JLG co-founder Lonnie Laffen, a former state senator, dies at 62

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation had recently named JLG as the architect of record for the presidential library project slated to be built near Medora.

Laffen and his wife, Pam, had recently purchased a plot of land in Medora to spend time while the library is under construction. JLG is working with Snohetta, an architectural firm based in Norway and New York, whose design for the library was chosen this fall.

Library CEO Ed O’Keefe said Laffen described the project “as the capstone of his career, and he’s had a wonderful, illustrative career.”

O’Keefe and Laffen met to discuss library plans as recently as last week.

“As an architect, he viewed this project as Halley’s Comet, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a cultural institution in his home state of the importance and magnitude of a presidential library,” O’Keefe said.

Upon news of his death, other prominent North Dakotans offered condolences Thursday to Laffen’s family and friends. He was the father to three children.

Gov. Doug Burgum in a statement said Laffen “left an indelible mark on North Dakota.”