International Peace Garden to see improvements funded by Manitoba, North Dakota

Manitoba is providing $7.5 million in a match with North Dakota to fund improvements at the International Peace Garden on the U.S.-Canada border.

Gov. Doug Burgum and Premier Brian Pallister announced the funding on Monday for the Peace Garden's capital infrastructure and facilities redevelopment plan.

“The International Peace Gardens are a beautiful representation of the rich history of friendship and cooperation between our two nations, and we are deeply grateful to our legislators in North Dakota and Manitoba for their commitment to strengthening that bond,” Burgum said in a statement. “These improvements will enhance the gardens not only as a symbol of peace, but also as a tourism destination and economic driver for the region, providing benefits for generations to come.”

Pallister said, “We take great pride in our relationship with our neighbors to the south, and the International Peace Gardens is a great symbol of that lasting relationship. We share so much, and even in tough times, we have helped each other when called upon. We are here today to reaffirm our commitment to this important symbol of friendship.”