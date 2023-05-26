Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

North Dakota's Legislative Management Committee has approved 49 studies to be conducted in the interim between the recently concluded Legislature and the 2025 session, on topics ranging from energy to child care.

Twenty-one of them are required studies; 28 were optional.

Legislative Management guides the Legislature between sessions. The Legislature adjourned April 30, and Legislative Management met Thursday, Prairie Public reported.

House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, the committee chairman, said the average number of studies over the last three bienniums has been between 45 and 49.

Studies result from bills changed into studies or as part of larger legislation. Turning a bill into a study is sometimes used as a method to defeat controversial legislation. Studies can lead to recommendations for legislation in the next session, while some research will indicate changes in policy aren't necessary.

Mandatory study topics this interim include charitable gambling issues, state laws that restrict carrying of guns, and impacts of term limits voters approved last fall for the governor and lawmakers.

One of the optional studies the committee approved is a study concerning electric vehicles. Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, spoke in favor of it. He said the state Department of Transportation will be receiving $25 million in the next biennium for charging stations. He said the study will look at the adequacy of that spending.

"There are people deciding whether or not to come to North Dakota, based on plug-in stations," Mathern said. "Whether we do more or not, we certainly need to learn more about this demand coming in our future."

Another optional study approved by the committee will look at the impacts of replacing school “snow days” with virtual instruction days. Online learning technology was implemented during the coronavirus pandemic. The Legislature agreed that school districts could use it instead of snow days, so schools could receive state payment for those days and don't have to do makeup days.

Sen. Kyle Davison, R-Fargo, said that when the Legislature gave local districts more flexibility in terms of snow days, it came with the caveat that the Legislature would monitor the investment in updating curriculum so students could be online.

"We told them that when we changed this law to allow this flexibility, we would monitor this, and we would keep an eye on what the feedback was, and how the different districts were handling these virtual days," he said.

Davison said his intent is not to have a “gotcha” study.

"It's to build in the knowledge of how this is impacting schools," he said.

Some other optional studies that were approved include the makeup and performance of the North Dakota High School Activities Association, the accessibility of natural gas in small communities, ways to "maximize the economic viability" of existing energy sources, the leasing of state facilities, possible upgrading of the state Supreme Court building, homelessness and barriers to housing, transportation for older adults and people with disabilities, the potential impacts of artificial intelligence, the child welfare system including American Indian child welfare, and child care infrastructure. A full list is at bit.ly/43pCAbu.

Legislative Council, the Legislature's research arm, will now send out surveys to lawmakers, to gauge their interest in studies. There likely will be 26 interim study committees appointed once the surveys are returned.

Lefor also appointed Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston, to chair the Legislature's Budget Section. Rep. Don Vigesaa, R-Cooperstown, will be the section's vice-chair.