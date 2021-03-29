Interim head named top North Dakota corrections official

The interim leader of North Dakota's state prison system will take on the job permanently, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday.

Director Dave Krabbenhoft has served as the interim head of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since August, after former director Leann Bertsch left July 31 for a job in the private sector. The state's top corrections official is a member of the governor's Cabinet.

“Dave brings a wealth of expertise and institutional knowledge about DOCR and corrections in general. He has been a key driver of criminal justice reforms that focus on long-term offender behavior change and evidence-based practices that save taxpayers money and achieve better results,” the governor said in a statement.

Krabbenhoft has worked in state government since 1985 in a variety of roles, including in the state auditor's office, the Department of Public Instruction, and the Office of Management and Budget. The Minot native has been with Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2002. He became director of administration in 2005.