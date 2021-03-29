Interim head named top North Dakota corrections official

The interim leader of North Dakota's state prison system will take on the job permanently, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday.
Director Dave Krabbenhoft has served as the interim head of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since August, after former director Leann Bertsch left July 31 for a job in the private sector. The state's top corrections official is a member of the governor's Cabinet.
“Dave brings a wealth of expertise and institutional knowledge about DOCR and corrections in general. He has been a key driver of criminal justice reforms that focus on long-term offender behavior change and evidence-based practices that save taxpayers money and achieve better results,” the governor said in a statement.
Krabbenhoft has worked in state government since 1985 in a variety of roles, including in the state auditor's office, the Department of Public Instruction, and the Office of Management and Budget. The Minot native has been with Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2002. He became director of administration in 2005.
“I’m grateful to Gov. Burgum for the opportunity to serve as director of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and continue working with the dedicated team members of the DOCR,” Krabbenhoft said in a statement. “Together, we’re committed to a correctional system that prioritizes public safety with a focus on efforts that improve lives and strengthen our communities.”
The department oversees the state's prisons, including the State Penitentiary in Bismarck, and other aspects of the corrections system including juvenile services, transitional facilities, and parole and probation.
Krabbenhoft is the second Cabinet official named this month; the governor weeks ago announced James Leiman as the state's new commerce commissioner.
