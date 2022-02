North Dakota's Commerce Department has suspended applications for the Innovate ND program, citing a high demand and a limited budget.

The voucher and grant program provides resources to entrepreneurs to help turn an innovative idea into a profitable business.

“The high interest we have seen in the program reflects the strong entrepreneurial ecosystem we have in North Dakota,” Commerce Head of Investments and Innovation Shayden Akason said.

For more information, go to commerce.nd.gov/innovatend/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0