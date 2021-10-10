Infrastructure wishes emerge for North Dakota's Rescue Plan aid

Among his infrastructure proposals are installing median cable guardrails on all interstate highways, and widening U.S. Highway 85 to four lanes from Watford City to the Long X Bridge.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the Democrats' plan is $507 million in infrastructure proposals, including $400 million for "shovel-ready," long-term projects, such as roads and bridges, water projects and natural gas pipelines.

Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, is proposing $220 million be used to fill two state infrastructure funds that fell short of expected oil tax revenue in the 2019-21 budget cycle.

The so-called "Operation Prairie Dog" funds provide formula-based infrastructure funding to cities, counties, townships and airports.

"We can put that money in there and let these political subdivisions start getting ready for the next construction season, gives them a jump on it," said Nathe, who is a House budget writer.

Sen. Dale Patten, R-Watford City, supports using Rescue Plan money to fund the Highway 85 four-laning segment, calling it a high priority.

The roadway is an arterial route through the western North Dakota oil patch. So far, only a short segment of the 62-mile section from Watford City to Interstate 94 has been completed -- the area around the Long X Bridge.