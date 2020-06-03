Industrial Commission awards grant for carbon capture research at ethanol plants

The North Dakota Industrial Commission has issued a $500,000 grant to the Energy & Environmental Research Center at the University of North Dakota to continue research into carbon capture and storage at ethanol plants.

The research will use Red Trail Energy as a case study. The ethanol plant near Richardton has spent several years developing a system to capture its carbon emissions and inject them underground for permanent storage with the help of EERC and others. Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas and a contributor to climate change.

The research funded by the new grant will allow EERC to complete a carbon dioxide storage facility permitting guidance document, which will serve as a resource for facilities interested in pursuing such technology, according to the Industrial Commission.

The grant is funded through the state Renewable Energy Program.

