In ways large and small, actions by the 2021 Legislature touched North Dakotans

If you drive along N.D. Highway 57, between Highways 281 and 20, you can call it the Akicita (Veteran) Memorial Highway. (SB 2297)

If you were looking forward to using recreational marijuana, you’ll have to visit Colorado or another state, as the North Dakota Legislature voted against legalization. (HB 1420)

If you would like to breastfeed your child, you are now able to do so in any location where a woman and child are authorized to be. (HB 1105)

If you are a convict, you may petition to have your criminal records sealed if you have not committed another crime in three to five years depending on the severity. (HB 1196)

If you are a drug dealer and a user of your drugs dies through an overdose, you will face an enhanced penalty if convicted. (HB 1287)

If you live in a health care facility, you will have the right to send and receive electronic messages and have access to devices. (HB 1343)

If you are under the age of 21, you will not be able to use or possess any tobacco products or electronic smoking devices. (SB 2156.)