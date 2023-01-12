Immigration offices proposed to boost North Dakota workforce; Dem bills have GOP support

With workforce woes continuing to afflict North Dakota businesses, some lawmakers believe the state should expand its search for talent beyond the nation’s borders.

The state has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the U.S., and employers in every sector of the economy have encountered staffing difficulties. Job Service North Dakota recently estimated that 40,000 positions are available statewide.

Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, is sponsoring two proposals that aim to bring more legal immigrants into the fold.

Senate Bill 2142 would create an immigration office within the state Department of Commerce to facilitate the recruitment of foreign health care workers. The Senate Industry and Business Committee held a well-attended hearing for the bill on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 2151 would create an immigration office within the Bank of North Dakota that broadly encourages the resettlement of refugees and immigrants. The office would also administer an incentive program that offers working immigrants up to $160,000 in forgivable loans if they remain in the state. A hearing has not yet been scheduled for the bill.

Both bills have garnered support among Republicans, who hold a supermajority in the Legislature. Sens. Kristin Roers and Ron Sorvaag, both R-Fargo, are cosponsors on SB 2142, while House Majority Leader Mike Lefor and Senate Majority Leader David Hogue have added their names to SB 2151.

Mathern told the Senate committee on Tuesday that SB 2142 would help labor-starved hospitals and nursing homes fill persistent holes in their workforce.

“The goal of this bill is to attract health care workers to live, work and stay in North Dakota,” Mathern said. “This is not an attempt to get temporary workers to meet temporary needs. This is an attempt, like in the homestead days, to actually get people to live here.”

Mathern said his bills represent a return to the strategy behind the Homestead Act, which attracted tens of thousands of foreign settlers to modern-day North Dakota in the late 1800s with the promise of free land.

But the idea of a government-run immigration office existed even before European settlers in northern Dakota began “proving up” land claims.

Lawmakers in the Dakota Territory established a bureau of immigration to “facilitate the ingress of immigrants” in 1874 -- about 15 years before North Dakota and South Dakota were admitted to the union as separate states.

In 1915, North Dakota policy makers created a position for an immigration commissioner, but amid the economic struggles of the Great Depression, legislators abolished the post in 1933.

The elimination of the office coincided with the beginning of a gradual decline in North Dakota’s population, which continued until the Bakken oil boom in the late 2000s.

Representatives and workers from the state’s medical field endorsed SB 2142 on Tuesday, though they called on lawmakers to broaden the proposal beyond its health care-centric scope.

Roers, a nurse manager with Sanford Health, told the committee Tuesday she began helping her employer bring nurses from overseas last year, and she has found that the immigration process can be slow and arduous for health care providers.

The Republican senator said establishing a state-run immigration agency would especially benefit medical providers that don't have the resources to hire an international recruiting agency.

Shelly Peterson, the president of the North Dakota Long Term Care Association, said the workforce crisis in the state’s nursing homes is “the worst it has ever been.”

Half of North Dakota’s nursing homes stopped accepting new admissions last year due to labor shortages, she said. Six long-term care facilities closed in 2021 and 2022, and at least two more are due to shut their doors next year, Peterson added.

“If we can’t secure our own staff and significantly decrease our reliance on contract staff, our financial viability will never return and more facilities will close,” Peterson said. “We are slipping, and we need your help.”

An office of immigration could coordinate and expedite the placement of international nurses, CNAs and housekeepers at nursing homes, Peterson said.

Celestine Olale, a nurse from Kenya who works in Fargo, said a state immigration office “would be very helpful in assisting the international nurses to be able to settle in and get the right documents in place.”

Deputy Attorney General Claire Ness testified that a provision in SB 2142 calling for an immigration lawyer to work within the Department of Commerce wouldn’t be allowed without the attorney general’s permission. She added that such a lawyer couldn’t give legal advice to private companies or citizens.

Hogue said he signed onto SB 2151 as a co-sponsor because he believes Mathern is on the right track by attempting to address workforce shortages through legal immigration. Hogue did not comment on specifics of the bill.

Senate Industry and Business Committee Chairman Doug Larsen, R-Mandan, said his panel will continue to work on the bill in the coming days and weeks before voting on whether to recommend its passage.