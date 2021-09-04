House subdistricts eyed for tribal nations in North Dakota redistricting

"It you have 208 Natives in a reservation ... that's one thing, but if you have 8,600 people, that might make a difference, so we need to explore that, and it may happen," Holmberg said.

North Dakota Native Vote Executive Director Nicole Donaghy said subdistricts allow "people on reservations to elect candidates of their choice."

She cited elections in the last decade for offices encompassing the Standing Rock Indian Reservation where "we've had several Native Americans run for county commission, run for a legislative seat for that district, and they were not able to be elected because of the dilution of the populations with the non-Native population that surrounds the reservation."

"It's important for us to build that representation and have the state understand that we also need to be a part of this process," Donaghy said.

Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation Tribal Chairman Mark Fox told the Legislature's Tribal and State Relations Committee on Tuesday he's in favor of a House subdistrict for the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

